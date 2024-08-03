Menu
“I’m not an activist and will never be” – BBNaija star Whitemoney

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Reality star, Whitemoney fires back at his trolls as he reminds them that he didn’t force them to vote for him during his time on the BBNaija show.

The light-skinned socialite took to his Instagram feed to let off steam, as he berated trolls who are pestering him.

In a post he made, he informed trolls that he is not to be blamed for their present problems.

He urged them to let him be, as he didn’t force any of them to vote for him when he was contesting as a housemate in the BBNaija season 6.

Whitemoney added that he is not an activist and would never be one anytime soon.

Ranting further, he added that anyone who doesn’t like what he posts or does should unfollow him on social media.

His words:

“Fellow Nigerians please am not the cause of your current predicaments biko and i didn’t force anyone to vote for me during my season at the bbn house ,it’s over 3 years now let me breathe Edakun. Finally am not an activist and will never be PSA .if you don’t like my contents kindly unfollow me or waka pass ijn

Amen

#saynotobadgovernance” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
