Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc Reports 213.87% Increase in Q1 2025 Profit Amidst Revenue Surge

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has posted a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with a significant turnaround in profitability. The company reported a profit after tax of ₦1.32 billion, a 213.87% improvement from the ₦1.16 billion loss recorded in Q1 2024. This performance was driven by a substantial 127.50% increase in revenue, which rose to ₦80.51 billion from ₦35.39 billion in the previous year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The cost of sales also increased sharply by 135.37% to ₦73.94 billion, reflecting the inflationary pressures and higher production costs. Despite this, Honeywell Flour Mills managed to achieve a gross profit of ₦6.58 billion, marking a 65.38% increase from the prior year. However, the gross margin declined to 8.2% from 11.2%, indicating tighter profit margins.

Other operating income more than tripled to ₦247 million, up by 204.94%, while operating expenses such as selling and distribution costs rose by 74.70% to ₦2.35 billion. Despite these cost pressures, the company’s profit from operating activities grew by 64.92% to ₦4.48 billion.

Finance costs dropped by 48.15% to ₦1.63 billion, contributing to an improvement in net finance costs, which decreased by 41.48% to ₦1.63 billion. The company also reported a foreign exchange loss of ₦1.14 billion, which was 24.45% higher than the loss in Q1 2024.

Honeywell Flour Mills’ basic earnings per share increased by 213.87% to 0.17 kobo, compared to a loss per share of 0.15 kobo in the same period last year. This reflects the company’s ability to convert revenue growth into improved profitability.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 10.96% to ₦165.29 billion as of June 30, 2024, from ₦148.97 billion at the end of March 2023. This growth was largely driven by a 53.08% increase in cash and cash equivalents, which rose to ₦7.76 billion, and a significant rise in prepayments and import deposits, up by 259.33% to ₦25.75 billion.

Total liabilities also increased by 11.89% to ₦141.11 billion, primarily due to a 34.67% increase in trade and other payables, which reached ₦96.35 billion. Shareholders’ equity grew by 5.78% to ₦24.18 billion, reflecting a stronger financial position for the company.

Honeywell Flour Mills’ shares are currently trading at ₦3.30, with a 52-week high of ₦6.43 and a low of ₦2.90. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at 19.80x, with an earnings yield of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.6%, indicating solid shareholder value creation.

Overall, Honeywell Flour Mills has shown resilience and strategic management in a challenging economic environment, positioning itself for continued growth and profitability in the upcoming quarters.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nestle Nigeria Plc Reports ₦176.91 Billion Loss in H1 2024 Amid Rising Costs and Finance Expenses
Next article
Seplat Energies Plc Reports 134.07% Profit Surge in H1 2024 as Revenue Nearly Doubles
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

David Okafor David Okafor -
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

American Woman Found Chained in Indian Forest Sparks Mystery and Search for Husband

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi, was discovered chained...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Finalist Faces Xenophobic Backlash Over Nigerian Heritage

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
News Story: When 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina earned a...

Seplat Energies Plc Reports 134.07% Profit Surge in H1 2024 as Revenue Nearly Doubles

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Seplat Energies Plc has announced a significant financial performance...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

AI 0
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

American Woman Found Chained in Indian Forest Sparks Mystery and Search for Husband

Top Stories 0
A 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi, was discovered chained...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Finalist Faces Xenophobic Backlash Over Nigerian Heritage

Lifestyle News 0
News Story: When 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina earned a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?