Banks & Finance

FBN Holdings Plc Reports 118.46% Surge in Gross Earnings for H1 2024, Profit After Tax Up by 93.67%

By: By Naija247news

Date:

FBN Holdings Plc has announced a significant 118.46% increase in gross earnings for the first half of 2024, totaling ₦1.40 trillion, compared to ₦641.99 billion in the same period of 2023. This impressive growth was driven by a robust performance across key revenue streams, despite rising costs and economic pressures.

Key Financials:

Interest Income: Interest income soared by 155.39% to ₦947.69 billion, up from ₦371.08 billion in H1 2023. However, interest expenses also rose sharply by 218.96%, leading to a net interest income of ₦514.93 billion, reflecting an 118.75% increase.
Fee and Commission Income: The bank saw a 49.14% rise in fee and commission income, which reached ₦129.93 billion. After accounting for expenses, net fee and commission income grew by 54.01% to ₦110.84 billion.
Net Gains: Net gains on the sale of investment securities and financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) were notable contributors, with increases of 72.66% and 89.53%, respectively.
Profitability:
FBN Holdings recorded a 100.92% increase in profit before tax (PBT), which stood at ₦411.99 billion, compared to ₦205.05 billion in H1 2023. Despite a 171.89% rise in income tax expenses, the bank’s profit after tax (PAT) grew by 93.67% to ₦360.27 billion, up from ₦186.02 billion. Basic earnings per share also saw a significant rise, increasing by 97.29% to ₦10.18 from ₦5.16.

Operating Expenses and Provisions:
Operating expenses nearly doubled, increasing by 95.02% to ₦445.69 billion, reflecting higher staff costs, depreciation, and other operating expenses. The bank also recorded a 63.95% increase in loan provisions and impairment charges, which amounted to ₦92.99 billion.

Balance Sheet Highlights:
FBN Holdings’ total assets grew by 38.30% to ₦23.43 trillion as of June 30, 2024, compared to ₦16.94 trillion at the end of December 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 45.59% increase in loans and advances, which reached ₦12.25 trillion, and a 43.33% rise in investment securities to ₦4.01 trillion.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities increased by 39.64% to ₦21.21 trillion, while shareholders’ equity rose by 26.70% to ₦2.21 trillion, reflecting the bank’s improved financial stability.

Market Performance:
FBN Holdings’ share price stood at ₦29.05 as of the report date, with a market capitalization of ₦1.04 trillion. The bank’s price-to-earnings ratio was recorded at 2.17x, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.36x, indicating a strong position in the market despite the economic challenges.

Outlook:
FBN Holdings Plc has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience in the face of economic headwinds, driven by strong revenue generation and effective cost management. The bank is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory, although it must remain vigilant in managing rising costs and loan provisions to sustain profitability.

Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

