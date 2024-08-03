Menu
Conoil Nigeria Plc Posts 107.21% Revenue Growth in H1 2024, Despite Rising Costs and Reduced Margins

Conoil Nigeria Plc has reported a robust 107.21% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, with earnings reaching ₦180.57 billion, compared to ₦87.14 billion in H1 2023. Despite this strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability was tempered by a significant rise in costs and a contraction in profit margins.

The cost of sales surged by 117.57% to ₦163.05 billion, up from ₦74.94 billion in the same period last year, which resulted in a gross profit of ₦17.53 billion—a 43.63% increase from ₦12.20 billion in H1 2023. However, the gross margin declined from 14.0% to 9.7%, indicating that the company is facing higher production and operational costs.

Operating profit rose by 45.61% to ₦12.44 billion, compared to ₦8.54 billion in H1 2023, but the operating margin dropped to 6.9% from 9.8% last year, reflecting increased selling, distribution, and administrative expenses. These costs grew by 59.31% and 24.57%, respectively.

Finance costs more than tripled to ₦2.22 billion, up from ₦717.61 million in H1 2023, leading to a net finance cost increase of 209.74%. Despite these challenges, Conoil managed to achieve a pre-tax profit of ₦10.22 billion, marking a 30.56% growth from the previous year’s ₦7.83 billion. After accounting for a 39.76% increase in income tax, the company posted a net profit of ₦8.02 billion, a 28.25% improvement from ₦6.25 billion in H1 2023. Basic earnings per share also rose by 28.30% to 11.56 kobo, from 9.01 kobo in the previous year.

On the balance sheet, Conoil’s total assets slightly decreased by 6.00% to ₦91.63 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from ₦97.48 billion at the end of December 2023. Notably, cash and cash equivalents fell by 29.19% to ₦8.02 billion, while trade and other receivables decreased by 14.59% to ₦56.07 billion. Inventories, however, increased by 36.61% to ₦22.59 billion, indicating an accumulation of stock.

Total liabilities also decreased, falling by 21.56% to ₦50.46 billion from ₦64.33 billion, driven by a significant reduction in borrowings, which dropped by 81.64% to ₦5.88 billion. Shareholders’ equity improved by 24.20%, rising to ₦41.17 billion from ₦33.15 billion, reflecting stronger financial health and stability.

Conoil’s share price currently stands at ₦144.0, with a market capitalization of ₦99.9 billion. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio is 12.46x, with an earnings yield of 8.0% and a price-to-book ratio of 2.43x, indicating a relatively strong performance in the market despite the operational challenges.

Overall, while Conoil Nigeria Plc has demonstrated significant revenue growth, the rising costs and narrowing profit margins suggest that the company may need to manage its expenses more efficiently to sustain profitability in the future.

