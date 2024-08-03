Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Finalist Faces Xenophobic Backlash Over Nigerian Heritage

News Story:

When 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina earned a spot as a finalist in the Miss South Africa competition, her achievement quickly became overshadowed by a wave of xenophobic attacks. Adetshina, whose name hints at her Nigerian roots, faced intense scrutiny from some South Africans who questioned her right to compete.

Online investigators delved into her background, discovering that while her mother is South African, her father is Nigerian, and her family has connections to Mozambique. This discovery sparked outrage, with one social media user declaring, “On behalf of South Africans, we don’t recognise her and that name! She better start packing and go home.”

However, as the pageant organizers confirmed, Ms. Adetshina is a South African citizen. She has publicly stated that she was born in Soweto and raised in Cape Town. Despite this, social media was flooded with hostile comments, including a petition that garnered over 14,000 signatures demanding her removal from the competition before it was eventually taken down.

South Africa’s Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance party, added fuel to the fire with his comments. “We truly cannot have Nigerians compete in our Miss SA competition. I wanna get all facts before I comment but it gives funny vibes already,” he wrote on social media.

This controversy has struck a chord in South Africa, touching on deeper issues of xenophobia. Adetshina, who declined a BBC interview, shared with the Sowetan Live news site that the online vitriol made her reconsider her participation. “I am representing a country, but I don’t feel the love from the people I’m representing,” she lamented, describing the situation as “black-on-black hate,” a form of xenophobia known as “afrophobia” that specifically targets other Africans.

She noted that other contestants also have names with non-South African origins, yet she has borne the brunt of the criticism.

This is not an isolated incident. Melissa Nayimuli, a Miss South Africa contestant from the previous year, endured similar attacks due to her Ugandan father. Nayimuli recounted how she felt compelled to constantly assert her South African identity by speaking Xhosa, her mother tongue. She revealed the deep-seated shame she felt about her Ugandan heritage due to the “afrophobia” she experienced growing up.

Nayimuli connected the hostility to South Africa’s history of racism and apartheid, which ingrained a hierarchy that continues to manifest in the form of xenophobia and colorism. The end of apartheid saw South Africa welcoming African migrants, but economic struggles have since fueled resentment against foreigners, who are often blamed for taking jobs and resources.

Michael Morris, head of media at the South African Institute of Race Relations, explained that the success of Africans in South Africa can “easily trigger resentment and violence,” as seen in the xenophobic attacks of 2008 that claimed over 60 lives.

Nayimuli recounted a personal experience when her father was wrongfully arrested, likely due to his appearance as a foreigner. This traumatic event, coupled with the xenophobia she faced during last year’s Miss South Africa, pushed her and her family to confront the issue directly, contributing to their healing process.

Expressing solidarity with Adetshina, Nayimuli emphasized that while the xenophobic voices are loud, they represent a minority. Many South Africans, including opposition leader Julius Malema, have called for unity, defending Adetshina’s right to compete. Malema recently stated, “Why do people want to say she’s from Nigeria or Mozambique? She was born here.”

Nayimuli ended her Miss South Africa journey with a message of African unity, a sentiment she hopes will eventually take root in the face of persistent discrimination. As the competition’s final round approaches, all eyes will be on Adetshina to see how she responds to the hate.