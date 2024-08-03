AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

Country musician Tift Merritt’s most popular song on Spotify, “Traveling Alone,” is a ballad that resonates with themes of solitude and the open road. When asked by Reuters to generate a similar Americana song in Merritt’s style, the AI music website Udio quickly produced “Holy Grounds,” a ballad with lyrics about “driving old backroads” and “watching the fields and skies shift and sway.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Merritt, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, dismissed the AI-generated imitation, stating, “This doesn’t make the cut for any album of mine.” She criticized the technology as non-transformative, labeling it as theft. Merritt, who is also an advocate for artists’ rights, voiced concerns about the implications of AI in music creation.

Her concerns are echoed by other prominent musicians. In April, Merritt joined artists like Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and Stevie Wonder in an open letter cautioning that AI-generated music trained on their recordings could “sabotage creativity” and undermine human artists.

Major record labels share these concerns. In June, Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music filed lawsuits against Udio and another AI music company, Suno. The lawsuits mark the beginning of high-stakes copyright battles over AI-generated content.

“Ingesting massive amounts of creative labor to imitate it is not creative; it’s stealing,” Merritt said. Although her first record label is now owned by Universal Music Group, she clarified that she has no financial ties to the company.

Suno and Udio, which have both attracted venture capital funding, deny any copyright violations. They argue that their technology is not intended to mimic top artists directly and liken the labels’ opposition to past concerns about synthesizers and drum machines replacing human musicians.

The legal battles raise complex questions about copyright in the AI era, particularly in the realm of music, where melody, harmony, rhythm, and other elements interplay in intricate ways. The cases could hinge on “fair use” defenses, with AI companies arguing that their systems make transformative use of existing music.

The outcome of these cases could set significant precedents for the music industry and beyond. As Merritt pointed out, the potential for AI to replace human artists poses a fundamental challenge to the creative economy. “Robots and AI do not get royalties,” she said.