Lifestyle News

Wike cannot tell us where to protest – VeryDarkMan

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that he cannot tell protesters in Abuja where to protest.

VeryDarkMan, who spoke moments before police teargassed protesters at the Berger Roundabout in Abuja on Friday, said they had no need to go to the stadium since they were not footballers like Victor Osimhen or Jay Jay Okocha.

“We are not dogs, we are not sheeps. Wike cannot tell us where to go to the stadium to protest. Nigeria is our country, and it is our right to protest.”

In another video, the activist could be heard saying, “Wike, this is not the Nigeria we want. We are not “fighting anybody. See what your boys are doing. Wike, it is our right to protest.”

Recall the nationwide protest started on Thursday in Abuja and other parts of the country to demand an end to hunger and bad governance.(www.naija247news.com).

