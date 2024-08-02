Menu
Digital Economy

”There was no instruction to tamper with network”- Minister for Digital Economy

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister for Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has denied reports claiming the Federal government gave instruction to Telecommunication companies to tamper with their networks during the August 1 protest.

Many Nigerians complained of poor telephone network connections during the protest on Thursday August 1.

While speaking on Channels TV last night, Tijani said there were no instructions from the government to telecommunication companies.

He said:

‘’There is no instruction to tamper with network. Absolutely no instruction You also need to understand that when you have significant amount of people not at work, people are online and so you would expect the traffic to be extremely high and I am not saying that is the cause. I have not done any technical assessment”. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
