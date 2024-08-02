Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market sheds N236bn, down by 0.42%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Thursday as investors’ wealth dropped by N236 billion.

The All Share Index was down by 0.42% to close at 97,359.76 points from the previous close of 97,774.22 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.43% to close at N55.278 trillion from the previous close of N55.514 trillion, thereby shedding N236 billion.

An aggregate of 565 million units of shares were traded in 6,821 deals, valued at N8.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 22 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UCAP led other gainers with 9.95% growth to close at N11.05 from the previous close of N10.05

CUTIX and African Prudential among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.94% and 9.94% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MECURE Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.94% of its share price to close at N8.15 from the previous close of N9.05.

THOMASWYAT, WAPIC and OANDO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.74%, 8.24% and 8.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 373 million units of its shares in 269 deals, valued at N3.9 billion.

UBA traded about 23 million units of its shares in 504 deals, valued at N458 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 19 million units of its shares in 470 deals, valued at N651 million.(www.naija247news.com).

