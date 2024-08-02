Menu
Protest: Police arrest 50 hoodlums in Katsina

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Katsina State has detained 50 suspected miscreants during the nationwide protests over the economic hardship in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He, however, said that no loss of life was recorded during the protests in the state.

He said, “The state is now relatively calm as the protests have been contained.”

Aliyu added that the security arrangements have been reinforced in the state.

The correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the situation in Katsina, observed that some youths had vandalised some public properties.

The youths vandalised street lights and took away cables, solar panels, and poles.

They also destroyed drainages, culverts, and rods, among others. (NAN)

