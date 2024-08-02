Protest: NSCDC boss condemns attacks on security operatives

August 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has condemned attacks on security operatives during the ongoing nationwide protests.

Audi decried the act in a statement signed by Mr Babawale Afolabi, NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the CG, during a security surveillance exercise on Thursday night in Abuja, said reports of attacks on security operatives during the protest was worrisome.

“This officers and men were deployed to protect government infrastructure and the civil populace.

“It is lamentable that there were attacks on security operatives and destruction of properties in Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Gombe, among others, including the setting ablaze of an NSCDC operational vehicle in Katsina,” he said.

Audi reiterated that citizens had been warned to shun all acts of violence, vandalism and looting of public and private properties.

He placed all Zonal Commanders, Head of Formations and State Commandants across the 36 States and FCT on red alert.

The NSCDC boss said 32 suspects were arrested by NSCDC personnel on Thursday for vandalising and looting government properties in Kano.

“They would be properly investigated and legal actions be appropriately taken,” Audi said.(www.naija247news.com).