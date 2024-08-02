Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Protest: NSCDC boss condemns attacks on security operatives

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has condemned attacks on security operatives during the ongoing nationwide protests.

Audi decried the act in a statement signed by Mr Babawale Afolabi, NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the CG, during a security surveillance exercise on Thursday night in Abuja, said reports of attacks on security operatives during the protest was worrisome.

“This officers and men were deployed to protect government infrastructure and the civil populace.

“It is lamentable that there were attacks on security operatives and destruction of properties in Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Gombe, among others, including the setting ablaze of an NSCDC operational vehicle in Katsina,” he said.

Audi reiterated that citizens had been warned to shun all acts of violence, vandalism and looting of public and private properties.

He placed all Zonal Commanders, Head of Formations and State Commandants across the 36 States and FCT on red alert.

The NSCDC boss said 32 suspects were arrested by NSCDC personnel on Thursday for vandalising and looting government properties in Kano.

“They would be properly investigated and legal actions be appropriately taken,” Audi said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Wike cannot tell us where to protest – VeryDarkMan
Next article
‘Stop supporting bad governance’ – Rapper Vector tells celebrities
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Stop supporting bad governance’ – Rapper Vector tells celebrities

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular rapper, Vector Tha Viper has...

Wike cannot tell us where to protest – VeryDarkMan

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse,...

#EndBadGovernance protest: ‘Work just started’ – Charly Boy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka...

House help admits killing Justice Ajumogobia’s newlywed daughter a week after resuming work – Police Source

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One of the domestic workers of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘Stop supporting bad governance’ – Rapper Vector tells celebrities

Lifestyle News 0
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular rapper, Vector Tha Viper has...

Wike cannot tell us where to protest – VeryDarkMan

Lifestyle News 0
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse,...

#EndBadGovernance protest: ‘Work just started’ – Charly Boy

Lifestyle News 0
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

‘Stop supporting bad governance’ – Rapper Vector tells celebrities

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?