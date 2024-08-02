Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

One Killed,11 Others Injured In Another Maiduguri Attack

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Borno State Police Command said an Improvised Explosive Device(IED), explosion resulted in the death of one male victim while eleven others sustained various degrees of injuries in another attack in Maiduguri.

The Police Commissioner (CP), Yusuf Lawal, disclosed this on Friday while providing a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

He said that the incident occurred during a protest against bad governance at Deribe Junction near Federal Government Girls’ College Monguno (FGGC) Annex Bulumkutu area, Maiduguri.

Lawal said that the injured victims were taken to the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri for treatment while the corpse was given out for autopsy.

He said that the police swiftly deployed the personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD), Base 13, whoh probed the scene and rendered the area around a filling station safe.

“In a separate incident, a case of culpable homicide was reported in Biu local government area,” Lawal said.

The commissioner said that one Muhammad Wakshama reported that his son-in-law, Ibrahim Bulama, had a misunderstanding with his wife, Maryam Ibrahim, and hit her with a stick on the head, resulting in serious injury.

According to him, the victim was taken to the General Hospital Biu for treatment but she was confirmed dead on Thursday.

He added that the suspect was arrested and an exhibit was recovered while investigation was ongoing.

Lwal said that these incidents brought the total number of deaths in the state to 17 in the past 48 hours, with many others injured.

“The Borno command assures the citizens that investigations are ongoing and that normalcy has been restored,”he said.(NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
”There was no instruction to tamper with network”- Minister for Digital Economy
Next article
UNICEF Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

EndBad#Governance protest: ‘Work just started’ – Charly Boy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka...

House help admits killing Justice Ajumogobia’s newlywed daughter a week after resuming work – Police Source

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One of the domestic workers of...

Naira Appreciates to N1,570/$1 at Official Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated by N38.73 or...

Stock market sheds N236bn, down by 0.42%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was yet another bearish session...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EndBad#Governance protest: ‘Work just started’ – Charly Boy

Lifestyle News 0
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka...

House help admits killing Justice Ajumogobia’s newlywed daughter a week after resuming work – Police Source

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One of the domestic workers of...

Naira Appreciates to N1,570/$1 at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated by N38.73 or...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

EndBad#Governance protest: ‘Work just started’ – Charly Boy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?