NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates to N1,570/$1 at Official Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

The Naira appreciated by N38.73 or 2.4 per cent against the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to exchange at N1,570.00/$1 compared with the previous day’s N1,608.73/$1.

Data showed a decline in forex turnover by 47.4 per cent or $128.49 million to $142.00 million from the $270.81 million recorded in the midweek session.

The value of the Nigerian Naira improved against the US Dollar in the back market segment by N10 to sell at N1,595/$1 compared with Wednesday’s closing rate of N1,605/$1.

However, the Naira witnessed a flat outcome against the Pound Sterling and the Euro in the official market, closing at N2,069.11/£1 and N1,748.22/€1, respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

