Lifestyle News

#EndBadGovernance protest: ‘Work just started’ – Charly Boy

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has said that work just started, following the outcome of the first day of the nationwide EndBadGovernance protest.

Charly Boy said Nigerians should continue the pressure until the government understands that the tides are changing.

He noted that the protest was an affirmation that most Nigerians had woken up to the reality that the government did not care about them.

Nigerians trooped out in their numbers to protest across several states on Monday.

Reacting to the protest, Charly Boy posted on X: “Brave, Strong and determined Nigerian youths, una make me proud today.

“First: Una congratulations on a job well done. But our work just start.

“As most of us don awake from our slumber in the realization say gofment no care for us, no send us, we no go gree for people wey no gree for us. We must keep fighting to retrieve our stolen future.

“Let’s keep the pressure up, because this devilish government must understand that the tide is changing.

They must never feel safe again, unless dey start doing the needful.

“The Salvation Of Nigeria Lies In The Hands of its Exceptional Youths. I Twale for Una.”(www.naija247news.com).

