Lifestyle News

Cardi B announces pregnancy with 3rd child after filing for divorce from Offset

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American rapper Cardi B has revealed that she is expecting her third child after announcing that she is getting a divorce from Offset.

The 31-year-old hip-hop diva announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, a day after filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Offset, 32.

While sharing photos of her pregnancy, she wrote;

” With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!(www.naija247news.com).

