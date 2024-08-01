Protests in Nigeria Turn Deadly as Police Clash with Demonstrators Over Economic Hardships

ABUJA/KADUNA, Aug 1 – At least three protesters were killed in Nigeria’s Kaduna state on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses and Reuters reporters, as demonstrations erupted across the country in response to the rising cost of living and dissatisfaction with government policies.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In Kaduna, police spokesperson Mansur Hassan stated that officers used tear gas to disperse crowds and denied the use of live ammunition. However, reports from eyewitnesses suggested otherwise. In the capital, Abuja, police also resorted to tear gas to break up protests, as tensions escalated.

The demonstrations, which spread to major cities including Abuja, Lagos, and others, were fueled by public outrage over economic reforms that have led to skyrocketing inflation, exacerbating the struggles of ordinary Nigerians. President Bola Tinubu has committed to continuing these reforms, which he argues are essential for the country’s stability.

In Lagos, protesters marched under the watchful eyes of armed police, heading towards government buildings and other designated protest sites. The city saw a significant police presence, with some shopping malls shutting down as a precaution.

Inspired by youth-led protests in Kenya earlier this year that successfully pressured the government to abandon certain tax increases, Nigerian demonstrators are demanding the reinstatement of fuel and electricity subsidies, free education, and more robust measures to address the country’s insecurity.

In Abuja, military checkpoints were set up on major roads, while protesters gathered at a local stadium. In Maiduguri, a city troubled by militant insurgencies in the northeast, youths braved a heavy security presence to express their frustration with the government.

The protests highlight the widespread dissatisfaction with President Tinubu’s economic policies, which include the removal of fuel subsidies, currency devaluation, and an increase in electricity tariffs. These changes have driven inflation to a 28-year high of 34.19%, severely impacting the livelihoods of many Nigerians.

While the government had indicated a willingness to engage in dialogue before the protests, the response from security forces has raised concerns. President Tinubu has urged Nigerians to endure the short-term pain of his reforms, but many feel that the political class has not made enough sacrifices.

Labour unions, which have traditionally led such protests, took a backseat this time, with the demonstrations largely driven by unemployed youths—a new and potent force in the country’s ongoing struggle with economic hardship.

In an attempt to alleviate some of the pressure, President Tinubu recently signed a new minimum wage into law. However, with a significant portion of Nigeria’s 200 million people either self-employed or unemployed, the impact of this measure remains limited.