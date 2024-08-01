Menu
Protest: LASU suspends students union elections

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 1st, 2024.

Following the nationwide protest which started on Thursday, Lagos State University (LASU) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) have directed their students and staff to be safety conscious.

Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations of LASU, and Mr David Ogungbe, Registrar of LASUSTECH, made this known in separate statements in Lagos.

Thomas-Onashile said that LASU directed its staff and students to stay off campus as a strategy to safeguard lives and property.

“Against this background, the Lagos State University Students Union General Elections scheduled to commence today, Thursday, is hereby suspended until further notice.

“Further information on resumption of socio-academic and administrative activities in the university will be provided in due course,” she said.

Thomas-Onashile added that LASU management urged all members of the university community to remain calm and stay safe during the nationwide protest.

In the statement he issued, Ogungbe stated that LASUSTECH management assured the staff and students of adequate security arrangement on all the university’s campuses to enable to them continue with their legitimate activities.

“In particular, students are advised to remain on campus to focus on their academic activities so as to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protest.

“The university buses should not leave the campus during the period of protest until otherwise directed,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

