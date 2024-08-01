Menu
CrimeWatch

Police Arrest Two Suspects With Weapons in Lagos

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects identified as Sheriff Mustapha, 42, and Suturat Lateef, 28, and recovered a large cache of weapons in the Mushin area of the state.

According to a statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday, August 1, the tactical team responded to a call about armed men on Agoro Street, Mushin, around 1 am.

The statement read:

“This morning at about 1am, responding to a distress call about the presence of armed men on Agoro Street, Mushin, our tactical team based in Surulere swiftly moved in and arrested Sherrif Mustapha ‘m’ aged 42 and Suturat Lateef ‘f’ aged 28 while one other escaped.

The suspects led the police to 1, Moshalashi Street, Mushin where the following were recovered:

1. Two AK 47 rifles

2. ⁠One K2 Assault rifle

3. ⁠One Red Rufer rifle

4. ⁠Three pump action rifles

5. ⁠Two locally made single barrel pistols

6. ⁠Five magazines

7. ⁠57 live cartridges

8. ⁠70 5.56 live ammunition

9. ⁠ 27 9mm ammunition

10. ⁠One expended 5.56 ammunition

11. ⁠One dagger

12. ⁠Three walkie talkies

13. ⁠Nine international passports

“Investigation is ongoing! If you see something, say something. Security is everyone’s business!” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
