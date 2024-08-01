Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock Market Extends Loses, All Share Index Declines by 0.06%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bearish session continues on the floor of Nigerian stock market, extending the loses to seven straight sessions as the All Share Index declined further by 0.06% to close at 97,774.22 points from the previous close of 97,830.65 points.

The Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.06% to close at N55.514 trillion from the previous close of N55.546 trillion, thereby shedding N32 billion.

An aggregate of 1.8 billion units of shares were traded in 10,847 deals, valued at about N23 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 29 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Industrial & Medical gases, VERITAS KAPITALS and University Press led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N14.30, N0.99 and N2.42 from respectively.

Cornerstone Insurance, Academy Press and NEIMETH among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.63%, 9.50% and 7.73% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CUTIX, Berger Paints and NAHCO led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N5.13, N13.50 and N35.10 respectively.

Nigerian Breweries and SCOA among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.82% and 9.77% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 1.33 billion units of its shares in just 332 deals, valued at N14 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 83.9 million units of its shares in 685 deals, valued at N2.8 billion.

OANDO traded about 43 million units of its shares in 1,238 deals, valued at N1.1 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
