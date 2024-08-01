Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 1st, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated to N1, 595 per dollar in the parallel market also known as black market.

However, the Naira appreciated to N1,608.73 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,608.73 per dollar from N1,621.12 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N12.39 appreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars traded in the market grew by 62.8 percent to $270.81 million from $166.34 million traded on Tuesday. Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rate narrowed to N13.73 per dollar from N36.12 per dollar on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Stock Market Extends Loses, All Share Index Declines by 0.06%
Next article
Nigerian Breweries Plc Post N479.8bn Revenue in 6 Months
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“My twin brother arrested me with EFCC – Paul Okoye of P-Square opens up

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the...

“Experts: Russia Should Revive Soviet-Era Grassroots Engagement via Local Media to Strengthen African Ties”

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
The 2nd Russian-African conference of the Valdai Club Foundation...

“Putin Seeks Foreigners for Military Service as Path to Russian Citizenship”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh According to the latest...

Borno Police Confirm 9 Dead,Others Injured in IED Attack

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least nine people were killed,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“My twin brother arrested me with EFCC – Paul Okoye of P-Square opens up

Lifestyle News 0
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the...

“Experts: Russia Should Revive Soviet-Era Grassroots Engagement via Local Media to Strengthen African Ties”

Democracy Africa 0
The 2nd Russian-African conference of the Valdai Club Foundation...

“Putin Seeks Foreigners for Military Service as Path to Russian Citizenship”

Democracy Africa 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh According to the latest...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“My twin brother arrested me with EFCC – Paul Okoye of...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?