Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated to N1, 595 per dollar in the parallel market also known as black market.

However, the Naira appreciated to N1,608.73 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,608.73 per dollar from N1,621.12 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N12.39 appreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars traded in the market grew by 62.8 percent to $270.81 million from $166.34 million traded on Tuesday. Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rate narrowed to N13.73 per dollar from N36.12 per dollar on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).