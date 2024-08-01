Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“My twin brother arrested me with EFCC – Paul Okoye of P-Square opens up

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 1st, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the Psquare fame disclosed in a recent interview that his twin brother and former band mate, Peter Okoye, arrested him with the EFCC in December 2023.

Paul made this known in an interview with City 105.5FM.

He said he landed in EFCC custody following a petition written against him by his brother over his lifestyle.

Paul said that while being grilled by the EFCC, he was threatened to the extent of being told that he was going to stay in prison for 20 years.

Rudeboy said the EFCC printed out his account statements and presented them as they grilled him.

He said they asked about certain payments made into his account which his brother didn’t receive even though they were still a group known as P-Square and should have similar earnings.

Paul Okoye noted that the accusations his brother made against him was in relation to some money that dated back to 2006/2007. EFCC questioned why he had credit of about $200,000 deposited in his account while his brother didn’t.

Paul explained that his lifestyle is different from his brother’s. That while his brother uses money he makes to buy luxury items, he saves his, which explains why he has more in his account.

He said he explained this to the EFCC officials while being grilled.

He added that he would have been done for if he was into fraud, considering how far the EFCC dug into his financial records.

Paul Okoye said he was declared innocent by the EFCC officials after they did their investigation.

He added that about a month ago, there was a family meeting between him and his brothers and despite being declared not guilty of the allegation leveled against him by his twin brother, Peter Okoye never apologised to him during the meeting.

Paul said he’s addressing the allegations now because he has brands he works with and he doesn’t want it to affect his work.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Experts: Russia Should Revive Soviet-Era Grassroots Engagement via Local Media to Strengthen African Ties”
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Experts: Russia Should Revive Soviet-Era Grassroots Engagement via Local Media to Strengthen African Ties”

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
The 2nd Russian-African conference of the Valdai Club Foundation...

“Putin Seeks Foreigners for Military Service as Path to Russian Citizenship”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh According to the latest...

Borno Police Confirm 9 Dead,Others Injured in IED Attack

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least nine people were killed,...

Nigerian Breweries Plc Post N479.8bn Revenue in 6 Months

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc, a leading total...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Experts: Russia Should Revive Soviet-Era Grassroots Engagement via Local Media to Strengthen African Ties”

Democracy Africa 0
The 2nd Russian-African conference of the Valdai Club Foundation...

“Putin Seeks Foreigners for Military Service as Path to Russian Citizenship”

Democracy Africa 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh According to the latest...

Borno Police Confirm 9 Dead,Others Injured in IED Attack

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least nine people were killed,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Experts: Russia Should Revive Soviet-Era Grassroots Engagement via Local Media to...

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh - 0
× How can I help you?