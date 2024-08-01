“My twin brother arrested me with EFCC – Paul Okoye of P-Square opens up

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the Psquare fame disclosed in a recent interview that his twin brother and former band mate, Peter Okoye, arrested him with the EFCC in December 2023.

Paul made this known in an interview with City 105.5FM.

He said he landed in EFCC custody following a petition written against him by his brother over his lifestyle.

Paul said that while being grilled by the EFCC, he was threatened to the extent of being told that he was going to stay in prison for 20 years.

Rudeboy said the EFCC printed out his account statements and presented them as they grilled him.

He said they asked about certain payments made into his account which his brother didn’t receive even though they were still a group known as P-Square and should have similar earnings.

Paul Okoye noted that the accusations his brother made against him was in relation to some money that dated back to 2006/2007. EFCC questioned why he had credit of about $200,000 deposited in his account while his brother didn’t.

Paul explained that his lifestyle is different from his brother’s. That while his brother uses money he makes to buy luxury items, he saves his, which explains why he has more in his account.

He said he explained this to the EFCC officials while being grilled.

He added that he would have been done for if he was into fraud, considering how far the EFCC dug into his financial records.

Paul Okoye said he was declared innocent by the EFCC officials after they did their investigation.

He added that about a month ago, there was a family meeting between him and his brothers and despite being declared not guilty of the allegation leveled against him by his twin brother, Peter Okoye never apologised to him during the meeting.

Paul said he’s addressing the allegations now because he has brands he works with and he doesn’t want it to affect his work.(www.naija247news.com).