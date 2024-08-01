Kenya’s Court of Appeal Declares 2023 Finance Law Unconstitutional, Dealing a Blow to Ruto’s Government

NAIROBI, July 31 (Reuters) – Kenya’s Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that the government’s 2023 finance law is unconstitutional, marking a significant setback for President William Ruto’s administration, which had already withdrawn this year’s finance bill following deadly protests.

The finance bills, presented to parliament annually, are crucial for outlining the government’s revenue-raising measures, including tax increases and new levies. The 2023 finance law faced legal challenges after it sparked political opposition and violent street protests. The law included controversial measures such as doubling the value-added tax on fuel, introducing a housing tax, and raising the top personal income tax rate.

“A further declaration is hereby issued that the failure to comply with this constitutional dictate renders the entire Finance Act, 2023 unconstitutional,” stated the three-judge bench of the Court of Appeal in its ruling.

This verdict overturned a previous ruling by the High Court, which had largely upheld the finance bill, with the exception of striking down the housing levy. In response to that earlier ruling, the government had passed a new law to continue collecting the housing tax, which is also currently facing legal challenges.

The government, which has been relying on the 2023 finance law to collect taxes after President Ruto withdrew this year’s bill, has yet to comment on the Court of Appeal’s decision. The ruling can be appealed at the Supreme Court, Kenya’s highest judicial authority.

Efforts to reach Chief Minister Musalia Mudavadi and top finance ministry official Chris Kiptoo for comments were unsuccessful. Following the youth-led protests, which erupted last month, President Ruto fired all but one of his ministers and has since nominated a new finance minister.

President Ruto has defended the higher taxes, arguing that they are necessary to fund development programs and manage Kenya’s substantial public debt, which currently exceeds the levels recommended by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.