Hunger Protest: One Killed, Policemen Stoned as Protest Turns Violent

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An unidentified protester was killed as the ongoing hunger protest turned violent on Thursday when hoodlums began hurling stones at policemen in Katsina State.

Although the protest started peacefully, it quickly escalated into chaos as rioters targeted security personnel, vandalizing both government and private property.

In response, police operatives fired warning gunshots, deployed tear gas, and used hot water to disperse the violent elements among the demonstrators.

According to LEADERSHIP, an injured police officer was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, though the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

The protesters, who were not affiliated with any specific group, had staged a peaceful demonstration outside the Government House, demanding an end to the prevailing hardship in the country. However, the situation spiraled out of control when some hoodlums began vandalizing property and attacking security personnel.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Musa Abubakar, addressed journalists at the scene, stating that the protestors had not formally notified the Command before staging their demonstration.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman Abdulahi, Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, presented a letter of demand to the state’s Acting Governor Faruq Lawal for subsequent delivery to President Bola Tinubu.

Abdulahi expressed that he could not manage the over 300 groups under the coalition, which was why his members chose to march and present their grievances through a letter, urging the government to implement both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address insecurity.

He also called on the federal government to reinstate the fuel subsidy, continue providing palliatives to the people, and intensify efforts to tackle food insecurity in the state.

In response, the acting governor commended the groups for their conduct and their submission to the president, assuring that he would forward their letter to President Tinubu.

He also urged the public to refrain from vandalizing government property and private assets, encouraging other groups to formalize their complaints as well.(www.naija247news.com).