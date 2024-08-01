Hoodlums Reportedly Kills Three in Gombe

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than three persons were reportedly k!lled by hoodlums popularly known as Kalare boys in the Bolari area of Gombe State.

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commandant, Muhammad Bello, who disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, said the killings had nothing to do with the ongoing protest.

“I want to correct an impression about an incident that happened yesterday (Tuesday). It’s not related to the mass protest but the usual thing with the Kalare people in the state,” he said.

“The Kalari boys killed three at Bolari but it had nothing to do with the protest. Within their ranks, they had a misunderstanding which led to clashes. I just want to emphasise that it’s not related to the protest. We are ever ready, combatant ready but not going to shoot anyone,”

“In the history of this country, there had never been any peaceful demonstration. We are ready not for war but for any situation. We will go out to safeguard the assets of federal, state and local government areas. We have deployed 600 officers across the state.”

“We must work in synergy with other security agencies. You have to collaborate with other security agencies to protect lives and property.”

While restating the resolve of his command to ensure the protection of lives and property, Bello called for the return of those on break and the special protection of individuals.

“Anyone you know who has more than one of our officers should be called back. Protection of property is free. Anyone who comes requesting for security cover should be given.” (www.naija247news.com).