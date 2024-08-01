Genevieve Nnaji mourns late Onyeka Onwenu

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji mourns the legendary singer Onyeka Onwenu, as she pays tribute to her.

It would be recalled that the musician passed on at the age of 72 soon after performing at an event.

Genevieve has taken to her X page to expresses her profound sorrow over the issue.

She expressed that the passing of the actress had left her with mixed emotions of sadness, delusions and tears.

The actress noted her condolences to the family of the deceased and the loved.

She wrote:

“Today, we mourn the passing of an icon, a legend whose voice and presence have resonated deeply with us all—Onyeka Onwenu.

I’m better at expressing myself through my art. “LionHeart” was born out of a desire to honor and give flowers to the legends that made my childhood beautiful and memorable, whilst they were still with us. I am so grateful she accorded me the opportunity, honor and privilege to share time and space with her. We created iconic moments that will forever be entrenched in my mind and photo memories.

My tears won’t stop falling because writing this tribute means I can’t live in delusion for a few more hours. That this is not a bad dream I will be waking up from.💔

My heart and deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and to her fans all around the world.

Rest in peace, Onyeka Onwenu💐. Your legacy will never be forgotten.🤍🕊️

With all my love and respect,

Genevieve Nnaji.” (www.naija247news.com).