Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Genevieve Nnaji mourns late Onyeka Onwenu

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 1st, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji mourns the legendary singer Onyeka Onwenu, as she pays tribute to her.

It would be recalled that the musician passed on at the age of 72 soon after performing at an event.

Genevieve has taken to her X page to expresses her profound sorrow over the issue.

She expressed that the passing of the actress had left her with mixed emotions of sadness, delusions and tears.

The actress noted her condolences to the family of the deceased and the loved.

She wrote:

“Today, we mourn the passing of an icon, a legend whose voice and presence have resonated deeply with us all—Onyeka Onwenu.

I’m better at expressing myself through my art. “LionHeart” was born out of a desire to honor and give flowers to the legends that made my childhood beautiful and memorable, whilst they were still with us. I am so grateful she accorded me the opportunity, honor and privilege to share time and space with her. We created iconic moments that will forever be entrenched in my mind and photo memories.

My tears won’t stop falling because writing this tribute means I can’t live in delusion for a few more hours. That this is not a bad dream I will be waking up from.💔

My heart and deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and to her fans all around the world.

Rest in peace, Onyeka Onwenu💐. Your legacy will never be forgotten.🤍🕊️

With all my love and respect,

Genevieve Nnaji.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Hoodlums Reportedly Kills Three in Gombe
Next article
Protest: LASU suspends students union elections
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Hunger Protest: One Killed, Policemen Stoned as Protest Turns Violent

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An unidentified protester was killed as...

Protest: LASU suspends students union elections

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Following the nationwide protest which started...

Hoodlums Reportedly Kills Three in Gombe

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than three persons were...

“Nigerian students pass vote of confidence on Dangote refinery.”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Students across tertiary institutions in the country under...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hunger Protest: One Killed, Policemen Stoned as Protest Turns Violent

Security News 0
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An unidentified protester was killed as...

Protest: LASU suspends students union elections

Education 0
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Following the nationwide protest which started...

Hoodlums Reportedly Kills Three in Gombe

Security News 0
August 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than three persons were...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Hunger Protest: One Killed, Policemen Stoned as Protest Turns Violent

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?