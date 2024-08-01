EndBadGovernance: It’s insensitive to post anything ‘entertainment’ now – Singer Spyro

August 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularized as Spyro, has called for a break in the nation’s entertainment industry.

In solidarity with the ongoing nationwide protest themed ‘EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, he urged religious leaders, clerics to intervene in the situation.

He made these calls via his Instagram account on Thursday, expressing optimism about the outcome of the protests.

“I personally think it is quite insensitive to post anything entertainment now. The Country is bleeding and we are all affected whether we agree to that fact or not. I am very much affected and i particularly feel the pain of the average man.

“I don’t intend to keep mute so I’m calling on everyone with a platform to speak up. I am hoping that the government will see our tears this time and take actual steps for the betterment of the people #GODBLESSNIGERIA.

“I wish Men of God can speak up for the people now as it was in the days of old …This is not a time to PRAY, it’s a time to ACT, even the Bible says “FAITH without WORKS is dead” In the Bible days,men of God were strong tools that God used to challenge the government and liberate the people. MOSES, your people need you now.” He said.(www.naija247news.com).