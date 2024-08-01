Desperate Ex-Ghanaian’s President Mahama Vows to Renegotiate Neoliberal IMF Deal, if Re-Elected

ACCRA, July 31 (Reuters) – Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to renegotiate the terms of Ghana’s $3 billion IMF bailout and increase local ownership in future oil and mining projects if he wins the December election.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mahama, who served as president from 2012 to 2016, will challenge the ruling party’s candidate, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia. With Ghana facing a severe economic crisis, Mahama’s bid has gained traction as the government struggles with unpopularity.

In an interview, the 65-year-old stated, “I’ve been in an IMF programme before, when I was president, and I know that the IMF is open to renegotiating issues.”

Ghana defaulted on a significant portion of its $30 billion external debt in 2022, following years of excessive borrowing exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, and rising global interest rates. In response, the IMF granted the West African nation a $3 billion bailout in May 2023. By June 2024, Ghana had also secured separate agreements with creditors to restructure its debt and freeze repayments until 2025.

While the IMF has already disbursed $1.56 billion, with another $360 million due by December, Mahama revealed that he would seek additional IMF funds to support Ghana’s economic recovery.

He also pledged to amend the public finance management law to set a debt-to-GDP ceiling of 60-70%, aimed at preventing future excessive borrowing. Mahama emphasized that he would honor existing contracts with oil and mining companies and avoid raising taxes. Instead, he plans to push for higher royalties from future projects and explore larger government stakes through the Minerals Income and Investment Fund.

During his previous presidency, Mahama was known for significant infrastructure investments, though his tenure faced criticism over power shortages, economic instability, and allegations of corruption, which he personally avoided.

Both Mahama and Bawumia hail from northern Ghana, an area where Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) once dominated, though the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has recently gained ground.

Ghana, one of Africa’s most stable democracies, has a history of peaceful power transitions, with no party ever winning more than two consecutive terms. As current President Nana Akufo-Addo prepares to step down after reaching the two-term limit, Mahama urged his supporters to remain vigilant during the election to prevent potential vote-rigging.