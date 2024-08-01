Borno Police Confirm 9 Dead,Others Injured in IED Attack

August 1st, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least nine people were killed, 20 others were injured as Boko Haram detonated an Improvised Explosive Device(IED), in Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 31, at the market place.

The Commissioner Police, Yusuf Lawan made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Thursday 1st of August.

Yusuf Lawan said that response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured victims for treatment while the corpses were taken to Primary Health Care Center.

He said that the Police Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD) team was deployed to the scene to protect the area from further bombs.

Also, he added that normalcy was restored, and joint security teams are on cautious alerts.(www.naija247news.com).