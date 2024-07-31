Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Extends Down Trend, All Share Index Drops by 0.31%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as downtrend extended on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.31% to close at 97,830.65 points from the previous close of 98,132.15 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.31% to close at N55.546 trillion from the previous close of N55.717 trillion, thereby shedding N171 billion.

An aggregate of 399 million units of shares were traded in 10,447 deals, valued at N8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 37 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ABC Transport led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.77 from the previous close of 0.70.

OANDO and Ikeja Hotel among other price decliners also grew their share prices by 9.84% and 9.70% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UCAP led other price decliners as it shed 9.92% of its share price to close at N34.05 from the previous close of N37.80.

NESTLE and THOMASWYAT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.78% and 9.72% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 44 million units of its shares in 731 deals, valued at N1.5 billion.

UBA traded about 27 million units of its shares in 735 deals, valued at N554 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 17 million units of its shares in 717 deals, valued at N318.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
