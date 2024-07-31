Protest: NSCDC deploys 2,050 personnel in Osun

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, says it has deployed 2,050 officers to provide adequate security for lives and property during the planned nationwide protest.

The corps Commandant, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, said this while addressing 67 division officers and nine area commanders of NSCDC on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adaralewa said that the deployed personnel had been briefed, adding that they would conduct themselves in a manner that respects fundamental human rights, upholds the dignity of individuals and operates in line with international best practices.

The NSCDC boss urged protesters to refrain from destroying critical national assets, adding that such actions could have devastating consequences, as seen during the 2020 EndSARS protest.

“As you are aware, protection of critical national assets and infrastructure is one of the core mandates of the corps.

“Believe me, our nation is yet to recover from the devastating effects of EndSARS. These assets are crucial to our nation’s development and prosperity.

“We acknowledge the current economic hardship, but I urge citizens to be patient with the current administration.

“Remember, these challenges are not unique to Nigeria and we must work together to find solutions.

“I want to reiterate that protesters must conduct activities within the bounds of the law.

“We warn against property destruction, looting or any form of violence, as anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

“I also want to encourage citizens to provide proactive intelligence if they suspect any group planning to hijack the protest or engage in destructive behaviour,” he said.

Adaralewa appealed to youths and other groups participating in the protest to respect the rights of non-protesters, avoid actions that could disrupt their daily activities and avoid blocking major roads or highways.

He said that NSCDC had mapped out strategic locations and that personnel had been deployed to prevent any form of disruption.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our strategy, as needed,” he said.

Adaralewa appealed to parents and guardians to caution their children and wards, and let them know the essence of engaging in peaceful protests.

He said that they should also respect the rights of others and avoid any behaviour that could lead to harm or destruction.

“I urge the law-abiding people of Osun state to remain calm, go about their daily activities and report any suspicious behaviour to NSCDC or any security agency in their vicinity.

“We are committed to maintaining peace and order, while respecting the rights of citizens. Let’s work together to build a prosperous and harmonious nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a combined team of security operatives, on Wednesday, conducted a show of force within Osogbo metropolis.

The security operatives, comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army and Department of State Services (DSS) were seen moving around the town in a long convoy.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a telephone conversation, said that the exercise was being carried out ahead of the planned protest.

Opalola said that the exercise was aimed at averting hoodlums from hijacking the protest and ensuring that the state remained peaceful. NAN