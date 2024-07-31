Onyeka Onwenu: Our dear mother’s final moment – Children

The children of celebrated Nigerian singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu have revealed the details of her recent passing. In a statement, her sons Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende announced, “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of our beloved mother, Onyeka Onwenu.”

Onwenu, 72, passed away on the night of Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria. The announcement follows reports that she had just finished a performance at a birthday party for Mrs. Stella Okoli before being rushed to Reddington Hospital in Lagos. Despite the medical team’s efforts, Onwenu could not be saved.

Describing their mother as an “icon and legend,” her children paid tribute to her significant impact on music and culture.