Nestlé Nigeria Invests Over N6bn in Youth Training

Management of Nestle Nigeria, graduates of Nestle Technical Training Centre, Agbara, stream two batch seven programme at the graduation ceremony on Wednesday in Lagos.

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nestlé Nigeria says it has invested over six billion Naira in training 190 Nigerian youths at its Technical Training Centre in Agbara since the inception of the programme in 2011.

Its Managing Director, Mr Wassim El-Husseini, disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of some trainees at the Nestlé Technical Training Centre (NTTC) on Wednesday in Agbara, Ogun.

The trainees were the second stream of the seventh batch of the centre.

El-Husseini noted that 97 per cent of these talented individuals had also been employed within Nestlé Nigeria.

El-Husseini said:

“Our investment of over six billion Naira in upskilling these bright young minds reflects our firm belief in the potential of the next generation.

“Since 2011, the Nestlé Technical Training Centre has addressed the technical skills gap among Nigerian youths.”

He said that 10 youths graduated from the second stream of the seventh batch of the NTTC programme and had been offered automatic employment by Nestlé Nigeria.

The graduates completed their rigorous training within 18 months, bringing the total number of graduates from Agbara this year to 30.

El-Husseini explained that the intensive programme combines theoretical and practical engineering training, culminating in the City and Guilds of London Technicians’ Certification, thereby enhancing their employability.

He emphasised that graduates of the programme are well-equipped to improve their economic circumstances and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities.

“Our dedication to youth empowerment extends well beyond the technical training centre.

“We believe that the foundation of thriving communities lies in equipping the next generation with the right training and opportunities,” he added.

According to El-Husseini, young people are often significantly impacted during financial downturns.

He cited the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 report, which noted that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic had “disproportionately impacted young workers”.

He stressed that Nestlé was working to cushion this impact and prepare young people for the future.

Nestlé’s commitment to youth is also reflected in its youth engagement platform, “Nestlé Needs YOUth,” launched in 2013 to help young people access economic opportunities.

In Nigeria, this initiative focuses on four pillars: get them hired, get them skilled, get them support, and get them more opportunities.

“We have several initiatives under this banner, including the Nesternship programme, the Nestlé Youth Development Programme, and a partnership with the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board.

“Through our participation in the Alliance for Youth Nigeria, launched in 2021, we have reached over 16,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial training, internships, mentoring opportunities, and job placements.

“Altogether, we reach an average of 25,000 youths through this initiative annually.

“Beyond preparing youths for the workplace, we have our 24-year-long- investment in sports through the MILO Basketball Championship transcends the boundaries of just sports,” he stressed.

El-Husseini congratulated the graduates on their achievements and encouraged them to stay curious and embrace lifelong learning as they enter the next phase of their lives.

Outgoing Factory Manager of Nestlé Nigeria, Agbara, Mr Ibukun-Olu Ipimoye, explained that the graduates were offered automatic employment, having proven themselves worthy in character and learning.

He urged the new employees to be good ambassadors of Nestlé by upholding and promoting the company’s values.

The Alagbara of Agbara, Oba Jayeola Agunbiade, praised Nestlé for its consistent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and for maintaining high standards over the years.

He congratulated the graduates and wished them well, while pledging to continue providing an enabling environment for the company to thrive.

In a keynote address, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, commended Nestlé for its commitment to empowering young minds with skills and knowledge that will shape the future of the nation.

Represented by Mr Okeleye Olarotimi, Director of the Ogun State School of Sports, Arigbabu, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in their chosen fields.

On behalf of the graduates, Mr Bibire Damilare, expressed gratitude to Nestlé for providing them with a platform for exposure to world-class technical training facilities.

According to him, this demonstrates the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on society.NAN