Naira Down to N1,621/$1 at Official Market

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated against the United States Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, July 30.

Data showed that the value of the local currency weakened against the greenback by 0.6 per cent or N9.72 to sell at N1,621.12/$1 compared with the preceding day’s N1,611.40/$1.

Yesterday, the value of forex transactions at the spot market went down by 7.2 per cent or $13.00 million to $166.34 million compared with the $179.34 million, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the parallel market, the Naira suffered a N10 loss against the Dollar on Tuesday to quote at N1,610/$1 versus Monday’s closing rate of N1,600/$1.

But the Naira witnessed no movement against the British currency, Pound Sterling, and the Euro during the trading session at N2,068.45/£1 and N1,741.61/€1, respectively.