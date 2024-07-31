Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Down to N1,621/$1 at Official Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated against the United States Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, July 30.

Data showed that the value of the local currency weakened against the greenback by 0.6 per cent or N9.72 to sell at N1,621.12/$1 compared with the preceding day’s N1,611.40/$1.

Yesterday, the value of forex transactions at the spot market went down by 7.2 per cent or $13.00 million to $166.34 million compared with the $179.34 million, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the parallel market, the Naira suffered a N10 loss against the Dollar on Tuesday to quote at N1,610/$1 versus Monday’s closing rate of N1,600/$1.

But the Naira witnessed no movement against the British currency, Pound Sterling, and the Euro during the trading session at N2,068.45/£1 and N1,741.61/€1, respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MTN Close Down Offices Nationwide
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

MTN Close Down Offices Nationwide

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. MTN Nigeria has shut down its...

Stock Market Extends Down Trend, All Share Index Drops by 0.31%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was yet another bearish session...

Just In: Onyeka Onwenu Dies in Lagos Hospital

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 31,2024. Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, 72, slumps and...

Zamfara Govt. awards N2.8billion education contract to UBE

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zamfara Government has awarded contracts worth...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MTN Close Down Offices Nationwide

Technology 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. MTN Nigeria has shut down its...

Stock Market Extends Down Trend, All Share Index Drops by 0.31%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was yet another bearish session...

Just In: Onyeka Onwenu Dies in Lagos Hospital

State of The Nation 0
July 31,2024. Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, 72, slumps and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

MTN Close Down Offices Nationwide

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?