Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NAF airstrikes destroy over 70 illegal refineries in 3 months

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft operating under Operation Delta Safe have in the last three months destroyed more than 70 illegal refining sites and 80 overhead tanks.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said this while hosting the National Coordinator, Messrs New Guard Security and Consulting Limited, retired Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, and his team at NAF Headquarters Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the menace of oil theft and pipeline vandalism had led to a significant decline in crude oil production and substantial revenue losses to the nation.

He added that the environmental consequences of the illegal activities had also led to air pollution and waterway contamination with attendant effect on aquatic life and agriculture.

According to him, it was in response to these challenges that the armed forces were mandated to eradicate the scourge of oil theft and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta region, with the aim of boosting oil production output.

“Over the past year, the NAF has conducted 463 sorties in 560 flight hours and expended 175,000 litres of Jet A-1 fuel in air operations over the Niger Delta region.

“In bolstering these efforts, some newly inducted platforms have recently been deployed to the region and beyond.

“This is to enable the NAF to cover more grounds as it liaises with other security agencies in degrading the activities of these criminals in the region.”

The CAS lauded the team’s exceptional military background, expressing optimism that their collaboration with other security agencies in addressing the challenges of crude oil theft would add bites to the ongoing efforts.

He said that the visit had laid a solid foundation for greater cooperation and synergy between the NAF and the firm with potential positive impacts on Nigeria’s national defense and security.

According to him, the visit marked a pivotal step towards enhancing the security of Nigeria’s oil infrastructure and addressing the economic and environmental challenges posed by oil theft.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Onyeka Onwenu: Our dear mother’s final moment – Children
Next article
Protest: NSCDC deploys 2,050 personnel in Osun
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A video of actor Kanayo O...

Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some Lagos State residents have expressed...

Security fortified at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security has been heavily fortified around...

Protest: NSCDC deploys 2,050 personnel in Osun

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

Lifestyle News 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A video of actor Kanayo O...

Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest

Data & News Analysis 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some Lagos State residents have expressed...

Security fortified at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Aviation 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security has been heavily fortified around...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?