MTN Close Down Offices Nationwide

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

MTN Nigeria has shut down its offices nationwide. This was as a result of the eruption of violence at some of its offices on Monday the 29 of July.

This was made known by the company in a statement posted on its X handle and advised its customers to explore its digital channels for services, adding that the channels support is available 24 hours.

It says:

“Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July. We are available 24/7 to support you via our digital channels,” the largest mobile network in Nigeria with millions of subscribers wrote.

Recall that millions of lines were barred by all telecom operators including Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile over the weekend in line with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to reports, MTN’s shop in Festac Lagos, subscribers seeking to unbar their lines became violent and destroyed the fence of the building.

Also at its shop in Maitama, Abuja, angry subscribers were reportedly banging and hitting the gate of the facility, and threatening that the planned nationwide protest would start from MTN’s premises.

In Oyo State, reports show that thousands of MTN users besieged the company’s Idi-Ape office in Ibadan, the State’s Capital, protesting the sudden blockage of their SIMs. Trending videos circulating online show crowds of frustrated customers sending MTN staff members home in response to the disruption.

Meanwhile, to avert a nationwide crisis, the NCC on Monday afternoon ordered all telecommunication companies in the country to reactivate all lines they have barred over issues surrounding the linking and verification of NIN linked with their SIMs. (www.naija247news.com).

