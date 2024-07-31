Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Kizz Daniel debunks divorce rumours

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeat musician, Kizz Daniel has debunked the breakup rumours with his wife.

Naija247news earlier reported that the singer’s marriage was rumoured to have crashed after he was caught with another woman in his studio.

Amid the breakup rumours, Kizz Daniel in a post on his official page requested a refund for all his expenses.

However, reacting to the controversies in a social media post on Wednesday, Kizz Daniel sent internet in-laws on another journey to confusion, as he shared pictures of him and his wife.

The singer who seems to be promoting one of his songs, featured his wife in the picture.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A video of actor Kanayo O...

Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some Lagos State residents have expressed...

Security fortified at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security has been heavily fortified around...

Protest: NSCDC deploys 2,050 personnel in Osun

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

Lifestyle News 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A video of actor Kanayo O...

Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest

Data & News Analysis 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some Lagos State residents have expressed...

Security fortified at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Aviation 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security has been heavily fortified around...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?