Kizz Daniel debunks divorce rumours

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeat musician, Kizz Daniel has debunked the breakup rumours with his wife.

Naija247news earlier reported that the singer’s marriage was rumoured to have crashed after he was caught with another woman in his studio.

Amid the breakup rumours, Kizz Daniel in a post on his official page requested a refund for all his expenses.

However, reacting to the controversies in a social media post on Wednesday, Kizz Daniel sent internet in-laws on another journey to confusion, as he shared pictures of him and his wife.

The singer who seems to be promoting one of his songs, featured his wife in the picture.(www.naija247news.com).