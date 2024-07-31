Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A video of actor Kanayo O Kanayo has gone viral after he garnered attention after he stormed his son’s graduation at Babcock University.

The movie star recently attended his son Clinton Onyekwere’s graduation ceremony in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

Kanayo O Kanayo’s attendance at the event demonstrated his satisfaction and joy in his son’s accomplishment, as he beamed throughout the ceremony.

The actor’s arrival was greeted with excitement, as he was accompanied by an entourage and given a reserved seat among other important visitors.

A lovely video posted on his Instagram page captured the event, highlighting Kanayo O Kanayo’s friendly exchanges with other parents, including his colleague Victor Osuagwu.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some Lagos State residents have expressed...

Security fortified at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security has been heavily fortified around...

Protest: NSCDC deploys 2,050 personnel in Osun

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

NAF airstrikes destroy over 70 illegal refineries in 3 months

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest

Data & News Analysis 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some Lagos State residents have expressed...

Security fortified at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Aviation 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security has been heavily fortified around...

Protest: NSCDC deploys 2,050 personnel in Osun

Security News 0
July 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Lagos residents express mixed reactions to proposed nationwide protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?