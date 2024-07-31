Kanayo O. Kanayo storms son’s graduation at Babcock University

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A video of actor Kanayo O Kanayo has gone viral after he garnered attention after he stormed his son’s graduation at Babcock University.

The movie star recently attended his son Clinton Onyekwere’s graduation ceremony in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

Kanayo O Kanayo’s attendance at the event demonstrated his satisfaction and joy in his son’s accomplishment, as he beamed throughout the ceremony.

The actor’s arrival was greeted with excitement, as he was accompanied by an entourage and given a reserved seat among other important visitors.

A lovely video posted on his Instagram page captured the event, highlighting Kanayo O Kanayo’s friendly exchanges with other parents, including his colleague Victor Osuagwu.(www.naija247news.com).