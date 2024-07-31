Menu
State of The Nation

Just In: Onyeka Onwenu Dies in Lagos Hospital

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

July 31,2024.

Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, 72, slumps and passes away after a performance at a party in Lagos.

The music icon reportedly d!3d on Tuesday night, July 30, at Reddington Hospital, Lagos. 🏥

She was 72.

According to a family source, Onwenu was at Fidelity Bank MD, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s birthday party when she performed.

After her performance, she returned to her seat and suddenly slumped. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Onyeka Onwenu, born on May 31, 1952, had a career that spanned over four decades. 🎶 She was not only a renowned singer and songwriter but also an actress, journalist, and politician. Her first album, “In The Morning Light,” was released in 1984.

Some of her most popular songs include “One Love,” “Iyogogo,”ekwe.May her soul rest in peace.(www.naija247news.com)

