I’m downcast, hurt by Onwenu’s death – Patience Ozokwor

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, says she is downcast and hurt by the news of the death of music icon, Onyeka Onwenu.

Onwenu reportedly collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday in Lagos.

She was said to have been rushed to Reddington Hospital, where she reportedly passed away.

Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor reacting to Onwenu’s death, described it as painful and hurting.

“Onyeka is not just a colleague but a friend. I am downcast now and hurting because of her death and for the fact that she was not sick.

“How can everyone be dying like that, what is causing so much death? Everyone is stressed up in this country,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).