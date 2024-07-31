Menu
Bobrisky Set to Regain Freedom August 5

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, will, on August 5, 2024, regain freedom from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, after spending six months in incarceration for abusing the naira by spraying it at parties.

This was disclosed to Punch correspondent by an impeccable prison source and confirmed by Bobrisky’s lawyer, Ayo Olumofin, on Tuesday.

“Bobrisky will be released on Monday, August 5,” the prison source, who preferred anonymity because he cannot speak officially, told our correspondent.

Confirming the development, Olumofin, who appeared in court for Bobrisky, said, “Yes, it’s about that time for him to be released. There is nothing specific that would be done during his release. I might not go. I’m engaged outside Lagos. Maybe other lawyers will go.

“As I told you, I am not is original lawyer. I just did allocution, for him.”

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment on April 12, 2024, without an option of fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro, who has now been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Though Bobrisky filed an appeal to challenge his conviction, it is unlikely the appeal would be heard before the expiration of his six-month jail term on August 5.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

