Bobrisky Set to Regain Freedom August 5

July 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, will, on August 5, 2024, regain freedom from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, after spending six months in incarceration for abusing the naira by spraying it at parties.

This was disclosed to Punch correspondent by an impeccable prison source and confirmed by Bobrisky’s lawyer, Ayo Olumofin, on Tuesday.

“Bobrisky will be released on Monday, August 5,” the prison source, who preferred anonymity because he cannot speak officially, told our correspondent.

Confirming the development, Olumofin, who appeared in court for Bobrisky, said, “Yes, it’s about that time for him to be released. There is nothing specific that would be done during his release. I might not go. I’m engaged outside Lagos. Maybe other lawyers will go.

“As I told you, I am not is original lawyer. I just did allocution, for him.”

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment on April 12, 2024, without an option of fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro, who has now been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Though Bobrisky filed an appeal to challenge his conviction, it is unlikely the appeal would be heard before the expiration of his six-month jail term on August 5.(www.naija247news.com).