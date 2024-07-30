Zamfara Govt. awards N2.8billion education contract to UBE

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Zamfara Government has awarded contracts worth over N2.8 billion for various projects to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The contract covered 2023 UBEC/SUBEB Matching Grant Intervention covering first to fourth quarters of 2023.

The Chairman Zamfara SUBEB, Dr Nasiru Anka made the disclosure at an event to present certificate of contract to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Tuesday.

Anka said the projects valued at N2, 791,569,918.25 were awarded to local contractors across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“The projects include one new Safe School, 14 blocks of VIP toilets, six playrooms for Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), four blocks of two classrooms, offices, and stores, 13 blocks of three classrooms and stores as well as eight perimeter wall fences.

“Other renovation works were 13 blocks of three classrooms, offices and stores with existing verandas,

14 blocks of two classrooms, offices with existing verandas, 11 blocks of two classrooms, office with introduction of new verandas, one perimeter wall fence, three-four-pit VIP toilets as well as renovation of one block of four-classrooms, office, and store.

“Others are provision of 4,612 two-seater pupils furniture, 242 teachers tables, 362 teachers chairs, six sets of ECCDE furniture and six sets of office furniture,” he said.

According to him, with these projects and investments, “I am confident that we will continue to improve the quality of education and facilities in the state. Your continued support and dedication are invaluable to us as we work towards these goals.”

Anka added that in 2024 budget, about N3,554,642,584.46 was earmarked as Matching Grant for the first to fourth quarter of the year, adding that it would be matched equally with the same amount.

“This will bring the total matching grant for the year 2024 to N7, 109,285,168.92,” he said.

In his remarks on behalf of other contractors, Mallam Tanimun Mada expressed appreciation for the recognition and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring quality jobs that would stand the test of time.