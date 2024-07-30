Menu
Yobe government shuts down schools ahead of protest

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Yobe State Government has announced the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state ahead of the nationwide hardship protests slated for August 1, 2024.

The State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education disclosed this decision in a memo signed by the Director of Schools Management, Bukar M. Modu. According to the memo, schools will be closed on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, two days earlier than the scheduled end of the academic session on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The memo cited the planned nationwide protest as the reason for the early closure, emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of students. Schools are scheduled to resume academic activities on September 15, 2024.

When contacted, the State Commissioner for the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Abba Idriss Adam, confirmed the development to Daily Trust. He explained, “We might know the beginning of this protest but cannot predict the consequences. We don’t want to risk the lives of these innocent pupils in a situation where something could happen to them.”

He added, “Since we have come to the end of this academic session, which would be Friday, August 2, 2024, we have decided to shut down the schools effective from Wednesday, July 31, 2024, for their safety.”

Professor Adam expressed optimism for peace but noted that the government feels more comfortable knowing that students are at home with their parents during the protests. “If we send these boys to their parents, at least the ministry has discharged its responsibility by keeping these pupils safe, and we feel that even some of these boys prefer to stay with their parents and guardians,” he concluded.(www.naija247news.com).

