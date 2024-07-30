Menu
US to Revamp Military Command in Japan Amid Rising Strategic Challenges from China

The United States has announced plans to overhaul its military command structure in Japan to enhance defense collaboration amid growing concerns over China’s strategic ambitions. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin revealed that US Forces Japan will be upgraded to a joint force headquarters with expanded missions and responsibilities, marking the most significant change since its establishment.

The US, which currently maintains about 54,000 troops in Japan reporting to the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, will see its Japan-based forces gain greater operational capability while still coordinating with INDOPACOM. This shift comes as both Washington and Tokyo express concerns about China’s expanding nuclear arsenal and what they view as Beijing’s destabilizing activities.

In a joint statement following “2+2” talks between the US and Japanese defense and foreign ministers in Tokyo, the two countries condemned China’s maritime actions and its growing military cooperation with Russia. They described China’s actions as a major strategic challenge and criticized its provocative behavior and rapid nuclear expansion.

Austin noted that while the command upgrade is not a direct response to any specific threat, it reflects the allies’ intention to strengthen their military ties and deterrence capabilities. Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa emphasized the need to bolster the alliance to defend the international order.

The discussions also included the topic of “extended deterrence,” highlighting the US commitment to using its nuclear capabilities to protect its allies. Japan has increasingly focused on enhancing its defense posture in response to regional security threats, including China’s military rise and North Korea’s missile tests.

Japan’s shift away from post-war pacifism is evident in its plans to double defense spending to 2 percent of GDP by 2022. The US and Japan also voiced concerns about the growing military cooperation between Russia and China and the potential for these nations to transfer weapons technology to North Korea.

