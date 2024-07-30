US to Boost Philippines Military with $500M in Funding Amid Tensions with China

The United States has pledged $500 million in military aid to the Philippines as part of efforts to counter increasing tensions with China. The announcement was made during a visit to Manila by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who are on an Asia-Pacific tour to enhance US influence in the region.

Key Points:

• Funding Announcement: Blinken announced the additional $500 million in foreign military financing to support the modernization of the Philippine armed forces and coastguard. He described the aid as a “once in a generation investment” to strengthen security collaboration with the US’s long-standing treaty ally.

• US Commitment: Austin emphasized the unprecedented nature of the funding, highlighting it as a testament to the US's dedication to advancing a free and