US Commits to Buying HIV Drugs Through African Suppliers

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Biden Administration Supports Early Extension of AGOA for Sub-Saharan Africa
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) – The Biden administration has endorsed an early extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides over 30 sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the U.S. market. This support aims to ensure the program’s continuation beyond its September 2025 expiration.

Joy Basu, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs, confirmed the administration’s backing during a press briefing on Monday. “We have indicated our support for an early reauthorization and extension of AGOA,” Basu said.

Last week, African trade ministers gathered at the AGOA Forum in Washington and advocated for an extension of the program by the end of this year. They also requested that the deal be extended by at least 16 years with minimal changes to stabilize trade and investment relations, and to maintain regional value chains, according to a statement from the African Union.

Basu noted that discussions are underway regarding a potential extension beyond the current 10-year term. Meanwhile, a bill introduced by U.S. senators in April aims to extend AGOA until 2041, though formal guidance on its future is still pending.

Constance Hamilton, the U.S. Trade Representative for Africa, expressed confidence in the legislative process. “Congress is completely in charge of the legislation. I am very confident that it will happen before AGOA is set to expire in 2025,” she said.

In 2022, two-way trade between the U.S. and AGOA-eligible countries surpassed $46 billion, with $30 billion worth of goods exported to the U.S. and $10.2 billion of those benefiting from preferential trade access. The U.S. trade concessions are partly aimed at countering the influence of Russia and China in the region.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

