Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

US and Canada Intercept Joint Russian-Chinese Bomber Mission Near Alaska

By: By Naija247news

Date:

This week, US and Canadian fighter jets intercepted two Russian Tupolev TU-95 bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers operating in international airspace near Alaska. This marks the first known joint flight of Russian and Chinese bombers over the North Pacific, highlighting increasing military cooperation between the two nations.

Key Details:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

• Incident Timing: On Wednesday, the intercept occurred as the bombers were detected and tracked within Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). They did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace and were not deemed an immediate threat.
• Flight Duration: The joint mission lasted over five hours, prompting the US and Canada to carry out a defensive intercept. The closest approach of the bombers was about 320 km (200 miles) from the US coast.
• Aircraft Details: The TU-95, a Cold War-era strategic bomber, and the H-6, based on the Soviet Tupolev-16, are both capable of carrying nuclear payloads and precision-guided munitions.
• Significance: This joint flight underscores the expanding military collaboration between Russia and China. Both nations have conducted strategic bomber patrols since 2019, but this is the first time they have operated so close to US territory.
• Reactions: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described the flight as expected and reflective of ongoing strategic maneuvers by China and Russia. Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan criticized the flights as an “escalation” and called for increased military readiness.
• Chinese Response: The Chinese Ministry of National Defence stated that the operation was routine and in line with international law, with no specific target.

The joint mission has drawn significant attention, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing and raising concerns about regional security.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US to Revamp Military Command in Japan Amid Rising Strategic Challenges from China
Next article
Italian PM Meloni Calls China a Key Partner for Global Stability During Beijing Visit
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku...

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

US to Boost Philippines Military with $500M in Funding Amid Tensions with China

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States has pledged $500 million in military...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Other Sports 0
Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku...

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

Farming & Livestocks 0
COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

Other Sports 0
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor...

Emman Tochi - 0
× How can I help you?