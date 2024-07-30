US and Canada Intercept Joint Russian-Chinese Bomber Mission Near Alaska

This week, US and Canadian fighter jets intercepted two Russian Tupolev TU-95 bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers operating in international airspace near Alaska. This marks the first known joint flight of Russian and Chinese bombers over the North Pacific, highlighting increasing military cooperation between the two nations.



Key Details:

• Incident Timing: On Wednesday, the intercept occurred as the bombers were detected and tracked within Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). They did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace and were not deemed an immediate threat.

• Flight Duration: The joint mission lasted over five hours, prompting the US and Canada to carry out a defensive intercept. The closest approach of the bombers was about 320 km (200 miles) from the US coast.

• Aircraft Details: The TU-95, a Cold War-era strategic bomber, and the H-6, based on the Soviet Tupolev-16, are both capable of carrying nuclear payloads and precision-guided munitions.

• Significance: This joint flight underscores the expanding military collaboration between Russia and China. Both nations have conducted strategic bomber patrols since 2019, but this is the first time they have operated so close to US territory.

• Reactions: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described the flight as expected and reflective of ongoing strategic maneuvers by China and Russia. Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan criticized the flights as an “escalation” and called for increased military readiness.

• Chinese Response: The Chinese Ministry of National Defence stated that the operation was routine and in line with international law, with no specific target.

The joint mission has drawn significant attention, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing and raising concerns about regional security.