Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Seeks Good-Faith Negotiations with Russia During China Visit

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed Ukraine’s openness to negotiating with Russia, but only if Moscow demonstrates a genuine commitment to the process. Kuleba, the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou on Wednesday.

Key Points:

• Negotiation Stance: Kuleba reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to engage in talks with Russia if it shows a genuine readiness to negotiate. He highlighted the current lack of such readiness from the Russian side, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

• China’s Role: China positions itself as a neutral party in the conflict, advocating for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. While it denies providing lethal aid to either side, it maintains strong political and economic ties with Russia, prompting NATO members to label Beijing as a key enabler of the war.

• China’s Position: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that both Kuleba and Wang discussed the long-term development of bilateral ties and China’s continued humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. She also noted China’s intention to expand food imports from Ukraine.

• Russian Response: The Kremlin acknowledged Kuleba’s remarks but indicated a need for more details to fully understand Ukraine’s proposal. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously outlined conditions for ending the war, which Ukraine has rejected as unacceptable.

• Future Peace Efforts: As Russian forces advance in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv plans to host an international summit later this year aimed at advancing peace. Ukraine has proposed that a “Global South” country host the summit and that Russia participate.

China continues to promote a constructive role in facilitating peace talks, although no immediate negotiations are anticipated.