Troops neutralize two terrorists in Sambisa forest

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The troops of Operation Desert Sanity, Operation Hadin Kai, have neutrialised two terrorists in Sambisa axis of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops eliminated the terrorists on July 30, 2024, in a joint operation conducted alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hybrid Force, in the terrorists’ enclaves in Lantari, Mojori, Bula Malo, and Baramari villages in Bama LGA.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter insurgency expert, that the operation resulted in the neutralization of 2 terrorists, while others fled.

The troops recovered quantities of ammunition, including 11 rounds of 7.62mm x 51mm, 23 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm ball (special), 3 rounds of 5.56mm x 45mm NATO, and 3 empty magazines.

There were no reported casualties on the side of the troops.