Stock Market Declines by 0.07%

July 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Monday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.07% to close at 98,132.15 points from the previous close of 98,201.49 points.

The Market Capitalisation rose by 0.07% to close at N55.717 trillion from the previous close of N55.605 trillion, thereby adding N112 billion.

An aggregate of 379 million units of shares were traded in 10,096 deals, valued at about N8.7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 22 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

African Prudential led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N10.45 from the previous close of 9.50.

CUTIX, ETERNA OIL and OANDO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.90%0, 9.88% and 9.83% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAVERTON led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.35 from the previous close of N1.50.

WAPIC and ABC Transport among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.30% and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 69 million units of its shares in 662 deals, valued at N1.46 billion.

FBNH traded about 24.9 million units of its shares in 326 deals, valued at N512 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 23.9 million units of its shares in 800 deals, valued at N441 million.(www.naija247news.com).