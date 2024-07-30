Putin Warns of Nuclear Arms Race If US Deploys Long-Range Missiles in Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned the United States against deploying long-range missiles in Germany, threatening that Russia would respond by resuming the production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons and positioning similar missiles within range of Western targets.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The US announced on July 10 that it plans to begin deploying long-range missiles in Germany by 2026, including SM-6 and Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as developmental hypersonic weapons. Putin, addressing sailors from Russia, China, Algeria, and India during Russian Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg, warned that this move could ignite a Cold War-style missile crisis.

“The flight time to our territory for such missiles, which could potentially be equipped with nuclear warheads, will be approximately 10 minutes,” Putin stated. “We will mirror the US actions with our own deployments, taking into account the activities of the US and its European and global allies.”

Intermediate-range missiles, capable of traveling between 500 and 5,500 km (310-3,420 miles), were regulated under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty signed by the US and the Soviet Union in 1987. However, both nations withdrew from the treaty in 2019, citing mutual violations.

Putin, who has framed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as part of a broader struggle with the West, criticized the US for escalating tensions reminiscent of the Cold War. He compared the proposed missile deployment to the NATO decision to deploy Pershing II missiles in Europe in 1979, a move that had sparked Soviet fears of a targeted strike.

Current US-Russian relations are described as worse than during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. While both nations call for de-escalation, they are accused of taking steps that may lead to further conflict. Putin noted that recent US transfers of missile systems to Denmark and the Philippines have exacerbated the situation, evoking memories of the Cold War’s arms race.

The Kremlin had previously warned that any US missile deployment in Europe would turn European capitals into targets for Russian missiles. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the increasing parallels to Cold War dynamics, stating, “We are taking steady steps towards a Cold War scenario, with direct confrontation re-emerging.”